Aligarh Police team leaves for Mumbai to take Dr Kafeel in remand

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): A team of Aligarh police on Thursday left for Mumbai to take Dr Kafeel Khan into custody.

Khan is accused of making instigating remarks at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Abhishek Kumar, SP (City), Aligarh said, "A team has left from here, and it will carry out the further proceedings after taking him into remand."

Khan's transit remand was granted to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) by Mumbai's Bandra Court on Thursday.

Earlier today, Dr Kafeel Khan requested the Maharashtra government to let him stay in the state as he did not trust the Uttar Pradesh police.

He told this to reporters while being taken from Sahar police station to a court in Mumbai.

"I was given a clean chit in Gorakhpur children's death case, now they are trying to frame me again. I request the Maharashtra government to let me stay here. I do not trust the Uttar Pradesh Police," Khan told reporters here before being taken away by the policemen.

Khan was arrested by the UP STF in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He is accused of making provocative remarks at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 12 last year.

An FIR was registered against Khan on December 13 under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, Aligarh. According to the FIR, Khan addressed around 600 students of the AMU and made provocative comments.



Kafeel Khan was scheduled to be present at the Mumbai Bagh protests at 11 am today. The indefinite stir by women protestors at Mumbai Bagh against the citizenship Act has entered the fourth day today. (ANI)

