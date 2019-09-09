Fahiuddin, Acting RTO officer in Aligarh speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI
Fahiuddin, Acting RTO officer in Aligarh speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI

Aligarh: RTO suspends registration of more than 1.6 lakh vehicles

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:20 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) here has restricted the movement of more than 1.6 lakh private vehicles for failing to renew their registration, said Fahiuddin, Acting RTO officer on Monday.
"The registration of vehicles is done for a period of 15 years after which re-registration is needed. If that is not carried out then its use is illegal. There were more than 1.6 lakh such private vehicles in the Aligarh jurisdiction. Their registration has been suspended," Fahiuddin told ANI here.
He, however, clarified that the RTO had sent notices to the owners of the aforementioned vehicle owners asking them to get their registration renewed.
"We had sent a notice to the vehicle owners earlier asking them to renew the registration, but they failed to do so following which the decision was taken to restrict their movement," Fahiuddin said.
Speaking about the actions which will be taken by the RTO if the vehicles are found plying on the roads, he said, "The vehicles will be seized if they are found plying on the roads as they will be considered to be without registration."
The RTO officer clarified that the vehicles included two and four-wheelers which are owned privately, and added, "1.2 lakh vehicles in the Aligarh Janpad, 19 thousand in Eta, 21,000 in Hathras Janpad and in Kasganj Janpad more than 1500 vehicles have come under it." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:30 IST

Batala factory blast: Cong MP urges Punjab govt to announce Rs...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday appealed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government to declare an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of those who have lost their lives in Batala firecracker factory blast.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:26 IST

PM bids farewell to Nripendra Misra, calls him a precious treasure

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid farewell to his outgoing Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra at a function here and described him as "a precious treasure" and a capable officer adept in conflict resolution.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:20 IST

Woman gang-raped in front husband in UP's Amroha; 2 held

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four assailants in front of her husband in Bachhraon area here, police have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:18 IST

Sonia should remove Kamal Nath as CM, says SAD

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday welcomed the reopening of a case against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the 1984 Sikh riots case and demanded that Congress President Sonia Gandhi should sack the veteran leader.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:09 IST

Chhattisgarh minister holds Modi responsible for Chandrayaan-2 'failure'

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Monday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's Lander Vikram being incommunicado.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:03 IST

1984 Sikh riots: Case should be filed against Sonia, Rahul for...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday hit out at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi stating that a case should be registered against them for shielding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is an accused in 1

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:01 IST

Bihar: 3 people shot dead, more than 10 injured over dispute...

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Three people were shot dead while more than ten others suffered injuries when two groups opened fire during a village Panchayat meeting in Rustampur area on Sunday, Bihar police on Monday said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:59 IST

J-K DGP visits Siachen base camp, Turtuk village

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh visited Siachen Base Camp and Turtuk village in Ladakh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:57 IST

PM Modi to launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana in Ranchi on Sept 12

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana (KMDY) scheme and 400 Ekalvya Model Residential Schools during his visit to Jharkhand on September 12.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:56 IST

India to build multidisciplinary super specialty hospital in Bhutan

New Delhi [India], Sept 9, (ANI): Seeking to build stronger bilateral ties with its neighbours, India is planning to build up a multidisciplinary super speciality hospital in Bhutan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:52 IST

Maharashtra: Cabinet approves to establish 16 special courts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of sixteen special courts here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:51 IST

UGC allows Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports varsity to award degrees

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's flagship Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University in Patiala to its list of universities and allowed it to award degrees, the government said on Monday.

Read More
iocl