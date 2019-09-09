Aligarh: RTO suspends registration of more than 1.6 lakh vehicles

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) here has restricted the movement of more than 1.6 lakh private vehicles for failing to renew their registration, said Fahiuddin, Acting RTO officer on Monday.

"The registration of vehicles is done for a period of 15 years after which re-registration is needed. If that is not carried out then its use is illegal. There were more than 1.6 lakh such private vehicles in the Aligarh jurisdiction. Their registration has been suspended," Fahiuddin told ANI here.

He, however, clarified that the RTO had sent notices to the owners of the aforementioned vehicle owners asking them to get their registration renewed.

"We had sent a notice to the vehicle owners earlier asking them to renew the registration, but they failed to do so following which the decision was taken to restrict their movement," Fahiuddin said.

Speaking about the actions which will be taken by the RTO if the vehicles are found plying on the roads, he said, "The vehicles will be seized if they are found plying on the roads as they will be considered to be without registration."

The RTO officer clarified that the vehicles included two and four-wheelers which are owned privately, and added, "1.2 lakh vehicles in the Aligarh Janpad, 19 thousand in Eta, 21,000 in Hathras Janpad and in Kasganj Janpad more than 1500 vehicles have come under it." (ANI)

