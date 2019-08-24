Aligarh's 750-year-old dargah remains a symbol of communal peace, fraternity

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Decorated with garlands and flowers, the 750-year-old Baba Barchi Bahadur Dargah located in the city has become a symbol of tranquility and fraternity. People cutting across their religious lines come to attend the 'urs' of great saint every year.

"The message of unity among the people is spread across the country by these dargahs. In Kashmir also, people belonging to different castes and creeds visit Dargahs and pray for their wellbeing," said Dr Rehan Akhtar Qasmi.

There is a widespread belief among the people that all the wishes of the devotees who pay obeisance here are fulfilled. This is probably the reason it attracts people from all faiths and communities. Devotees on Friday offer special prayer to Baba Barchi Bahadur.

"Hindu devotees also come here. I have been coming here for the past 25 years. So far, all my wishes have come true," said Jyoti, a devotee while speaking to ANI.

"I usually come with my friend here. All my wishes have been fulfilled by the Baba," said Kusukmlata, another devotee. (ANI)

