Aligarh's Lock manufacturing units facing huge losses due to COVID-19

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): In Aligarh, lock manufacturing units are facing huge losses due to COVID-19 lockdown as supply of raw material has been badly affected.

Talking to ANI, Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Chairman, Aligarh Talanagri Audyogik Association said, "Our business got disturbed due to lockdown. The labour chain broke as most labourers went to their villages during the lockdown, and most of them are not back yet. The import of raw material is also disturbed."

Businesses across country have suffered great loss due to the pandemic. He said that the supply of raw material has been badly affected due to lockdown restrictions and now the prices of raw materials in the local market have increased.

"There are still various restrictions on inter-state transportation which in turn is leading to hindrance in the import of raw material. Due to shortage, the costs of raw materials in the local market have increased," he said.



The labour force which was dependent on the lock manufacturing units for survival is also suffering due to reduced production. There are also labour shortages as workers moved to their native villages during lockdown.

Adil, a labourer who had been making locks from more than 10 years, also said that shortage of raw material has lead to the reduction in business.

"The work has been reduced since lockdown. There is a shortage of raw materials and due to which the business has reduced. Our earnings have also reduced and meeting day-to-day expenses are getting difficult," said Adil.

Another labourer Sonia Verma said that there is no regular work in the industry due to which it is getting difficult for people to sustain their livelihood.

"Since the lockdown, there is no regular work. Sustaining our families have become very difficult," she said. (ANI)

