Alipur SHO injured in clash between farmers and locals at Singhu border

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Alipur Station House Officer was injured in a clash that broke out at Singhu border on Friday between farmers and locals, who were demanding that the area be vacated by protestors.

The injured police personnel has been identified as Alipur Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Paliwal, said Delhi Police.

This comes after incidents of stone-pelting in the area following which the police had to resort to lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.



Some people were seen raising slogans against farmers and asked them to vacate the protest site.

The locals were protesting against the farmers demanding the site be vacated. They also raised slogans like --'' Khalistan Murdabad'', "Tirange ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate the insult of the flag). They were also holding placards with the same slogans.

Security has been heightened at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

This comes three days after the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day. On January 26, protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

