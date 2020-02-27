All 106 arrested in connection with violence are 'locals': Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): All 106 people, who have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi are "locals", the Delhi Police has said.

The police stated that more arrests will be made on the basis of CCTV footage from the violence-affected areas.

The death toll in the violence in North-East Delhi that being on Sunday rose to 34 today.

The police have registered 18 FIRs in connection with the violence. (ANI)

