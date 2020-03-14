All 23 samples sent to NIV in last 24 hours test negative for coronavirus: Pune Divisional Commissioner

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): All 23 samples that were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in the last 24 hours have tested negative for coronavirus, said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune, on Saturday.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that total positive coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 26.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

