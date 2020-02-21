All 406 inmates at ITBP quarantine facility have tested negative for coronavirus

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Samples of all Indian nationals, who were rescued from China and were quarantined at ITBP camp in Delhi, have tested negative for novel coronavirus.

"Their samples were tested twice, immediately after they arrived from China and then after 14 days," BV Tandale, National Institute of Virology, Pune told reporters.

"Till now we have tested 1,350 samples and among them, only three patients were tested positive. Their reports were given to the Kerala government. Their samples were also tested regularly," he said.

A total of 406 people who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, early this month are being looked after at the quarantine facility of ITBP.

Samples of all 406 people are found negative earlier, officials said. (ANI)

