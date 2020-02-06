All 645 evacuees from Wuhan tested negative for novel coronavirus: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 6 (ANI): In a major development, all 645 evacuees from Wuhan have been tested negative against the novel coronavirus (nCoV), the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Earlier, they were all put in quarantined at Manesar and ITBP facility.

"All 645 evacuees from Wuhan, China have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. In addition, 510 samples have been tested by the ICMR network laboratories of which all have tested negative except for the three who had already been reported positive. Those three cases are now clinically stable," said an official of the health ministry.

Till Friday, 1,38,750 passengers from 1,265 flights have been screened but no new case has been detected, according to the official who added that community surveillance and contact tracing were ongoing by IDSP for 6,558 persons across 32 states/UTs.

Fourth Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held today under Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss various technical issues including review period of follow up required for asymptomatic travellers from China.

The Health Ministry in coordination with central ministries and all states/UTs is taking adequate measures for the management of novel coronavirus in the country.

"In case of fever, cough and symptoms of pneumonia, seek medical attention immediately. For any technical query on 2019-nCOV call the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Helpline at +91-11-23978046 or email at ncov2019@gmail.com," stated the official. (ANI)

