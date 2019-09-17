All accused arrested in Muzaffarpur gangrape case

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): All the accused in the case of gangrape of a girl, a former inmate at the infamous Muzaffarpur Shelter Home">Muzaffarpur Shelter Home, have been arrested, Additional Director General (ADG) Jitendra Kumar said on Tuesday.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Bihar's Bettiah on Friday. Following the complaint, police had registered an FIR against four persons.

"On the confession of those arrested, name of a person has cropped up, for whose arrests a special investigating team is conducting searches," he said.

According to the medical reports, the girl is a minor, said Kumar, adding that a forensic team is further investigating the matter.

She belonged to the same shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where over 44 girls were earlier allegedly sexually abused. The issue had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted a social audit there. (ANI)

