All agencies assure Parliamentary panel to work together to resolve waterlogging issue in Delhi

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): All departments and agencies have agreed together to resolve the waterlogging issues in the national capital during a meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development Affairs on Tuesday.

In the meeting chaired by Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev gave a presentation for short and long term plans to deal with the menace.

The Committee members expressed discontentment over the blame game among departments over the issue. In this regard, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of Delhi Chief Secretary and will have representatives of all concerned departments.

The new committee will work towards establishing coordination among all the departments so that Delhi can get rid of the waterlogging problem.

After all the initiatives, the committee will submit its report to the Parliamentary committee.

Officers of the three municipal corporations, Delhi Jal Board, officers of NDMC and officers of PWD will also be present in this committee.

Recently, an auto driver died in a mishap due to waterlogging on Delhi's Minto Bridge after heavy rain and the entire city was flooded. The death snowballed into a controversy as the Delhi government and the BJP-led MCD and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which comes under the central government start blaming each other for the waterlogging issue. (ANI)

