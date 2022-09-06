All approvals to industry will be given through NSWS by March 2023

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): All the States and Central Ministries will be totally integrated into National Single Window System (NSWS) by March 2023.

"It was soft-launched in September 2021 and within the one-year total of 16 states' single window systems integrated with NSWS and 24 Central Ministries out of 32 identified on-boarded on NSWS," said Sumita Dawra, Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Investment and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in an exclusive interview to ANI.

NSWS is a digital platform for the guidance of investors to identify and apply for approvals as per their business requirements.

"In a year since its launch, 14,000 approvals have been given to the industry and 14,000 approvals are in the process," Dawra further said.

Notably, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in September last year launched the National Single Window System (NSWS) for investors and businesses.

"This would bring Transparency, Accountability and Responsiveness in the ecosystem and all information will be available on a single dashboard. An applicant Dashboard would be there to apply, track & respond to queries," the Ministry had said.



Currently, 24 of the 32 ministries and departments have boarded themselves on NSWS, and with respect to services, 181 out of total 368 services identified as relevant, have been on-boarded.

At the same time, 16 States and UTs out of 36 have on-boarded the NSWS.

The NSWS framework and architecture are being extended for States to build the end-to-end complete State SWS on the NSWS portal like the State of Nagaland.

The scope of NSWS has also been expanded to include special schemes such as Vehicle Scrapping Scheme, Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme, Ethanol Blended Programme, and Sugar Mill Exporters Registration by bundling both Central and State Government approvals.

Dwara said that Over 2,50,000 unique visitors have accessed NSWS and 92,000 plus visitors have availed the services of the Know Your Approval (KYA) module of the NSWS.

The portal has registered 32,000 plus users. More than 25,000 investors, including companies of TATAs, Reliance and Adani Group have filled up the Common Registration Form (CRF) and are applying for clearances.

To date, NSWS has stabilised. More than 13,700 investor-related approvals have been granted and over 13,000 approvals are in progress. (ANI)

