All arrangements taken for safe conduct of Jallikattu: Madurai DC

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 17 (ANI): A day after 26 people were injured and one died during the 'Jallikattu' in Palmedu village, Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar has said that extra measures have been taken for the safe conduct of the annual bull-taming sport.

"The administration has decided to take extra measures for the safe conduct of the Jallikattu. The display area has been made different from the play area to reduce the risk of injuries," Sekhar told ANI.

A bull tamer, who was critically injured during a Jallikattu event at Palamedu in Madurai, died at Madurai's Rajaji Government Hospital on Monday.



Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators were allowed in the Palamedu Jallikattu competition.

On Sunday in Avaniyapuram also, around 60 people were hurt, with 20 suffering serious injuries, while on Tuesday the Jallikattu event is being held in Alanganallur.

Over 9,690 bulls and 5,399 tamers have registered online to participate in the Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur in the district.

The popular bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu' practised in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on the day of Mattu Pongal. It is a sport where a bull is let loose among a crowd, and people participating in the sport are supposed to take control of the bull by holding on to its hump for as long as they can.

The 'Mann Kuthal' process also takes place in which bulls are trained to develop their skills by digging their horns in the wet earth. Bulls are prepared to attack when someone tries to catch their hump. (ANI)

