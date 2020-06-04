All asymptomatic passengers entering Delhi to home quarantine for 7 days

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Partially modifying its earlier order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made home quarantine of seven days, instead of the earlier period of two weeks, mandatory for "all asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in the NCT of Delhi."

According to an order issued by the DDMA on Wednesday, the concerned airport, railway, transport authorities "shall provide passenger manifest to the Office of Private Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner, GNCTD on a daily basis.

The Office of Private Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Divisional Commissioner, GNCTD will forward the passenger manifest to the respective District Magistrates (DMs) under whose jurisdiction the passenger stays.

The DMs will then ensure that those entering the national capital remain in home quarantine for seven days.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government had issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for interstate and intrastate movement of people stranded amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to an order issued by USDMA on June 2 for inter-state movement -- all inbound persons from high load Covid-19 infected cities, irrespective of the mode of travel, shall undergo a period of 7 days in institutional quarantine and subsequently 14 days in-home quarantine. (ANI)

