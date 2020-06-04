All BAPS temples to remain closed in India till June 15

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): All temples of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS) will remain closed in India till June 15.

The decision to reopen the temples will be taken in view of prevailing circumstances, available facilities and arrangements at the temples, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in an official statement.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual organisation dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service. (ANI)

