All bars in Kerala to be closed, Bevco outlets to sell liqour

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that all bars in the state will be closed from Tuesday following the lockdown announced considering the COVID-19 situation.

However, the Bevco outlets that sell liquor will function in the state, the chief minister said.

When asked about the demand of Opposition to close down liquor shops, Vijayan said, "Punjab Government has included liquor in the essential commodities list. Such is the affairs. If suddenly liquor is banned it will have social ramifications. Also, it will pave the way for the flow of illicit liquor into the state. "

All shops that sell essential commodities in the state will function from 7 am to 5 pm. (ANI)

