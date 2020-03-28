All BJP MPs to donate Rs 1 crore from MPLADS funds to Central Relief Fund for coronavirus relief: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday announced that all MPs of BJP will donate Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to the Central Relief Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over one dozen lives in India.

"All MPs of BJP will release Rs.1 crore from their MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund to the Central Relief Fund in support to fight against coronavirus," said BJP national president.

"All MPs and MLAs of Bhartiya Janta Party will donate their one month salary to the Central Relief Fund to support the fight against," Nadda added.

On Friday, Nadda had announced that one crore BJP workers will distribute five food packets each to those in need very day.

Speaking to ANI, he had said: "On PM Modi's appeal, one crore BJP workers will distribute five food packets each, very day among the needy people. Initiating this drive today, I handed over 10 food packets to police personnel, to be distributed among the needy people."

"I request all the BJP workers and other people who are capable should help needy people with food so that they can stay indoors and stay safe," Nadda said.

This came after Prime Minster Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

