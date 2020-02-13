Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all ministers will be given iPads to make them techno-savvy.
With this, the next cabinet meeting is planned to be paperless. The cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week will be done using iPads. (ANI)
All cabinet ministers in UP will be given iPads
ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 02:42 IST
