All concerned will ensure needy get free ration from PMGKAY: West Bengal Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has issued a message for the people, stating that he is sure that all concerned in the State government will ensure that needy get free ration from the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

"This is the time when we find our health sector and PDS to be in critical mode. I am sure all concerned in the State government will ensure that the needy get the full benefit of free ration from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna," said Dhankhar in his message issued on Saturday.

"There should be no corruption, diversion, political interference or controlling this. Benefit should reach the poor and not the coffers of the black marketers," he said.

The West Bengal Governor said: "Lockdown 3.0 starting from May 3 for another 14 days is the most challenging phase in our combat against COVID-19. Lack of precautions during critical Lockdown 3.0 would lead to serious problems. During this relaxation period, we cannot be relaxed in complying with the Lockdown 3.0 protocol."

"A dilution of lockdown protocol will deny all the benefits earned so far. That will be disastrous. This is the time to have non-compromising 100 per cent social distancing, avoidance of religious gatherings and following all directions," he said.

The Governor further said: "My appeal to the people: In these trying difficult times, our police, health warriors, journalists and those engaged in essential services are doing a great job. We need to avoid any confrontation with them."

"They need our respect and they are working for us. My message to senior police and administrative officers. Be fair, avoid any political confrontation or stance and deliver with your best foot forward."

"I offer my condolence to the families and friends of our health warriors who have lost their lives as also to the families and friends of COVID-19 deceased. Our battle against COVID-19 is reaching its decisive phase," the Governor said.

"I appeal to the Chief Minister to regret her statement that 'political parties are vultures in wait for the dead bodies' and that journalists 'must behave' and take everyone along," he said.

"I can assure that as the first servant of the state, during this critical hour of need, I am doing everything possible, from my side, to mitigate the great hardship the people of the state are facing presently. I can see the ice melting, light at the ent of COVID-19 tunnel," he said. (ANI)

