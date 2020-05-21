All countries must come together to isolate nations that support terrorism: VP Naidu

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): On the occasion of Anti-Terrorism Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives for protecting the country from terrorism.

"On Anti-Terrorism Day, I pay my tributes to all the brave sons and daughters, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the motherland from the evil of terrorism," Naidu tweeted.

He further said that the fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of security forces alone but the duty of every citizen.

"Terrorism is the enemy of humanity and the biggest threat to global peace. All countries must come together to isolate nations that support and abet terrorism in any form," he tweeted.

"Fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of security forces alone. It is the duty of every citizen to fight this evil. All Indians must always remain united to defeat the scourge of terrorism," he added. (ANI)

