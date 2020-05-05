All courts in district judiciary in Kerala to function during lockdown

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 5 (ANI): All courts in the district judiciary in Kerala will operate during phase three of the lockdown, according to a memorandum by the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court.

This will, however, not be applicable to the courts falling in hotspots in the state.

According to the memorandum, "it is directed that all the Courts in the District Judiciary in the state except in Red zones and Hotspots, shall from May 4 onwards function, and the officers and the staff shall attend to duty as regulated in Government Order. In Red zones, courts shall function with minimum staff. In Hotspots, courts need not to function."

The memorandum states that the decision was reached after taking into consideration the State government's guidelines for functioning of various institutions during the extended period of lockdown. (ANI)

