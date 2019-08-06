Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI)
All decisions on J&K applicable to PoK, Aksai Chin: Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:04 IST

New Delhi (India), August 6 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that all decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are applicable to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin and asserted that these are integral parts of India.
His remarks in the Lok Sabha came after he moved a resolution abrogating Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. He also moved Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 and Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 for consideration and passage.
He said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and this cannot be legally disputed.
"All decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are applicable to PoK and Aksai Chin. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of Union of India and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan also comes under it. Why is the Congress questioning the issue," Shah said.
"We will sacrifice our lives for it," he added. in response Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who sought to know from the government about the legal consequences of the resolution moved by the government.
Shah said parliament has enough rights to make legislation for Jammu and Kashmir as the state was under President's rule.
"No one can stop us from formulating laws for Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
The BJP president also said that the bills and resolution moved by him will be written in the country's history in golden words and would keep Jammu and Kashmir with India for decades.
Talking about the legal standing of the resolution, he said according to Article 370(3), the President may, by public notification, alter Article 370, provided the Constituent Assembly of the State concurs.
"This provision has been utilised twice by the Congress," he stated.
On bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said converting Ladakh into a Union Territory was a long-standing demand of the people there.
"Converting Ladakh to a Union Territory has been a long-standing request. This UT will include Aksai Chin. The Hill Councils will continue to function as they have been. We are not taking any of their rights. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, there will be an Assembly and there will be an elected government, " he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to provide 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections among the general category.
Shah urged the opposition members to discuss the bills and the resolution in detail and assured them that he was ready to give the reply to every concern raised by them.
The Rajya Sabha on Monday adopted resolutions to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. The house also passed the reservation bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 by voice vote.
The Bill seeks to make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory with the legislature and Ladakh Union Territory without legislature. (ANI)







