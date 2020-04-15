All decisions to tackle COVID-19 taken in consultation with scientific task force: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that 21-member scientific COVID-19 Task Force met 14 times in the last month and all decisions including the extension of lockdown were taken with the consultation of task force members.

"There is a media report which makes false claims about the COVID-19 Task Force. The fact is that the Task Force met 14 times in the last month and all decisions taken involve the members of the task force. Please avoid such conjectures," ICMR tweeted.

Earlier, a news magazine had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not consult the 21-member scientific COVID-19 Task Force before extending the coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 15, has now been extended till May 3. (ANI)

