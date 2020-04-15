All districts to be classified into three categories to tackle COVID-19, says govt

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): All the districts across the country will be classified into three categories based on the occurrence of COVID-19 cases in each of them in order to efficiently manage the fight against coronavirus pandemic, the government on Wednesday said.

Addressing a press meet here, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said, "The districts of the country will be classified into three categories - hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts with cases being reported from there and the green zone districts."

"The Union Cabinet Secretary held a video conference today with all Chief Secretaries, DGPs, Health Secretaries, Collectors, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and CMOs where hotspots were discussed and orientation on field level implementation of containment strategy was given," he added.

Places from where a high number of COVID-19 cases are being reported have been classified as 'hotspots'. (ANI)