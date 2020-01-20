All documents related to Delhi Transport Department burnt in fire, says official

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): All documents related to the Delhi Transport Department were burnt in a fire that broke out in the department office in the Civil Lines area here on Monday.

Sunil Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi said, "All the documents related to Delhi Transport Department have been burnt in the fire that broke out on Monday. An investigation has been initiated."

At least, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire broke out earlier on Monday. (ANI)

