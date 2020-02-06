All electronic, normal visas from China no longer valid, says MEA

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): All existing electronic and normal visas are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China -- the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak that has registered 562 deaths, External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

"All existing e-visas from China are no longer valid. Similarly, normal visas that have been issued are also no more valid," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press briefing.

Those having compelling reasons to visit the country have been asked to contact the country's embassy or consulates in China to apply for the visa.

Coronavirus, which originated in Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has since then spread to various cities around the world. (ANI)

