All entry points of Meghalaya will be closed from July 24-31

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 15 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said that all the entry points of the state will be be closed.



The entry points which will remain shut from July 24 to 31 include Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj.



"Government has decided to close all entry points of the State (Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj) from 24th-31st July, 2020," Conrad Sangma told ANI.



Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that any person entering Meghalaya, be it, government officials, armed force jawans or anyone else, everybody has to go through two layers of COVID testing.

Addressing media after a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, "Every person entering in the state has to go two levels of testing--Rapid Diagnose Test and second is RT-PCR test, once found negative then only he will be allowed for home quarantine."



According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported so far 318 COVID-19 cases including, 250 active cases, 66 recovered and 2 deaths. (ANI)



