All farmers to be made debt-free within 4 years: SP releases manifesto for UP polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday released the party manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh which includes the promise of making all farmers debt-free within four years if the party comes to power in the state.

The party in its manifesto, released with the tagline of 'Satya Vachan Atoot Vaada' (true word, unbreakable promise), promised a fixed minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the payment to sugarcane farmers within 15 days.

"All farmers will be made debt-free in four years. Two bags of DAP fertiliser and five bags of Urea will be given to the farmers free of cost," the SP chief said while enumerating the promises included in the manifesto during a press conference in Lucknow.

He further stated that electricity for irrigation purposes will be made free for farmers, while Rs 25 lakhs will be given to families of farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protests against the three farm laws (now scrapped).

"Below Poverty Line (BPL) families will be given two LPG cylinders free of cost every year. Girls' education from kindergarten to postgraduation will be made free," he said.

"A special recruitment drive will be conducted for women in the police force. A separate women's police unit will be formed with 33 per cent reservation given to women in the Uttar Pradesh police force," he added.

The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)