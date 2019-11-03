All governments should come together to act on pollution: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there should be no politics over pollution and all state governments and Centre should come together and discuss the issue.

"All scientists and experts are saying that pollution from stubble burning is coming to Delhi, due to which there is pollution everywhere. We don't want to do any blame game, there should be no politics at this stage. All governments should come together and discuss the issue," Kejriwal said in a video message.

He also stated that the Delhi government has taken all measures to curb pollution but the smoke from the stubble burning has entered Delhi and has caused the Air Quality Index (AQI) to reach to alarming levels.

"We have curbed construction activities after levying fines on the builders. On Diwali, this year the children reduced the usage of crackers. People of Delhi have done everything that they can do to control the pollution. But it is because of stubble burning, that Delhi is suffering from this issue," he said.

He also urged all to follow the Odd-Even scheme which will be starting from Monday.

"Odd-even scheme is going to start from November 4 and will last up to November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm. I request people that they follow the rule, if not for themselves but for their families," he added.

Notably, for the first time in this season, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked as high as 625 at 10 in the morning despite light drizzles in the early hours.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category. (ANI)

