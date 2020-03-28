All grocery shops to remain open in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that all grocery and daily needs shops would remain open in the state to avoid panic like situations.

The service providers have also been warned not to sell things at higher prices.

Deshmukh has urged the people to stay at home and not step out until necessary. He has also asked the people to maintain social distancing.

The Home Minister said that the government is getting the support of 90 per cent of the people of but there are others who are not cooperating with the police in the given situation.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 918, including 19 deaths. (ANI)

