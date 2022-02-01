All higher education institutions in Chandigarh to reopen on February 1

Chandigarh [India], January 31 (ANI): All universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, Training institutes and other institutes of higher education will re-open in Chandigarh from Tuesday, said an order from the Directorate of Higher Education of the Union Territory.

Institutional institutions will open only for academic and related activities.

COVID-19 appropiate behaviour like social distancing, mask-wearing, hand hygiene and sanitisation will have to be followed in the institution and the head of the institution should ensure adherence to it, says the order.



"All students in age group of 15-18 years should have received at least first dose of COVID vaccination. All teaching/non-teaching staff and students of 18 years and above should be fully vaccinated," added the order.

All the public libraries and branches will be opened with 50 per cent capacity in adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Hostels will be operational. Students occupying their hostels will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours. "COVID norms will be strictly adhered to in canteens, mess and common room etc," added the order.

All coaching institutions are allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity as long as all students in the age group of 15-18 years have received at least the first dose of COVID vaccination and the teaching/non-teaching staff and students of 18 years and above are fully vaccinated.

"However, heads of the institution can exempt any teaching/non-teaching staff/students on medical grounds," added the order. (ANI)

