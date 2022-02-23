All hospitals instructed to discontinue precautionary COVID testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation: K'taka Health Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Amid the declining trend of the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday informed that all government and private hospitals in the state have been instructed to discontinue precautionary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.





"This shall also include those patients who were earlier Covid-19 positive and have since recovered and transferred to the earlier non-Covid ward for continued treatment," said the letter that the Minister shared in his tweet.

However, the letter further informed that the symptomatic patients would continue to be tested, isolated, and treated as per current guidelines.

