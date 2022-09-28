All India Bar Association welcomes ban on Popular Front of India

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The All India Bar Association(AIBA) on Wednesday welcomed the decision of central government to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and declare it to be an "unlawful organization" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The AIBA in a statement said that the government should totally disband the PFI network and stop its attempts to be reborn under a different banner.

The bar association expressed its thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for having conducted yet another "surgical strike" to ensure national unity and integration by banning the PFI

Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and Chairman of All India Bar Association in the statement requested the Prime Minister and Home Minister "to continue to be the sentinel of the national security and integrity, to remain vigilant and ensure that PFI does not sprout under different name and banner to continue its terrorist and disruptive activities."

The AIBA recalled its September 23, 2022 request and pointed out that it also wanted the filing of chargesheet again the arrested leaders and cadres of PFI expeditiously and formation of a special court to try the cases so that speedy trial and verdict could be ensured.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah shall now "take the PFI issue to its logical conclusion and teach a fitting lesson to forces that are inimical to the economic, political and industrial development of India" added Aggarwala, who is also Vice Chairman of Bar Council of India and Vice President of Supreme Court Bar Association.

The AIBA said it took this opportunity to recall the valuable contributions of Islam to India's history and growth, and point out that Muslims and many Muslim leaders continue to be great patriots.

The AIBA requested the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to communicate to the Muslim brethren this message so that they understand how misguided elements among them bring disrepute to the whole community, though the bad elements are in a minuscule.

The proscription of PFI, is nothing but the reincarnation of the SIMI, which too was banned in 2001 and 2008, the bar body said.

The AIBA recently also demanded to ban PFI because inquiries revealed that it had formed nationwide network of secessionist, divisive and terrorist links. This is the right time to nip the organisation in the bud, said the press statement of AIBA. (ANI)

