All India Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police has arrested All India Hindu Mahasabha leader Srikandan and registered cases against him in connection with harassment and money laundering.

The Police arrested the leader on Sunday night who was on run for a few months.

A complaint was filed against Srikandan in Kilpakkam women's police station on January 8, 2020.

Later, the police booked another case against him based on a complaint by Vimal Chand, a businessman who leveled cheating and criminal intimidation charges against Srikandan. (ANI)

