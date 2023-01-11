All India Muslim Jamaat president lauds RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India] January 11 (ANI): National president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, has lauded Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that Muslims have nothing to fear in India.

"I support his statement, and it is a fact that respect for Muslims in India saves the tradition, and Muslims in India are living with pride. But there is less representation of Muslims in the central and state governments. Their representation should be secured and strengthened," Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said.

"How much will be the share of Muslims in the governments and when will it happen, it is for the people of higher levels to think about," he added.



Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi sought a "balanced share" in the central and state government jobs.

"The Sunni Sufi Bareilvi Muslims live in huge numbers in the country and are the majority among the Muslim community. Therefore, they should get a balanced share in the central government and state Governments," he said.

Earlier in an interview with the Organiser and the Panchjanya, publications that are affiliated with RSS, Mohan Bhagwat said that the Muslim community in India is safe and secure.

"The simple truth is this - Hindustan should remain Hindustan. Our Muslim community is safe and secure. They are not harmed in today's Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can," Bhagwat said.

"If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But, at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy," he added. (ANI)

