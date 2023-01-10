All India Presiding Officers Conference to be held in Jaipur from Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) of Legislative Bodies from across the country will be held in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from Wednesday, an official statement released here said.

The Conference, being hosted by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, will be inaugurated by Vice President of India and Chairman Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar at 10:15 am on Wednesday.

As per the official statement, the inauguration ceremony will also be addressed by Birla along with Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh and Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly CP Joshi.



"Thereafter, over the next two days, Presiding Officers of Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils from across the country will brainstorm on various topics related to democratic empowerment and improving the functioning of legislative institutions," read the press release.

"The AIPOC will begin from Tuesday itself. The Standing Committee under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting from 6 pm on Tuesday to consider the agenda of the conference. Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh, committee members, Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh will attend the meeting," it added.

The conference of secretaries of the legislatures from around the country will begin at 10 am on Tuesday. Presiding Officers of state legislatures and officers of their secretariats will start reaching Jaipur on Tuesday itself. (ANI)

