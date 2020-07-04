All India Radio to broadcast its first ever news magazine program in Sanskrit tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The All India Radio (AIR) will broadcast its first-ever news magazine program in Sanskrit on Saturday.

"In keeping with its spirit to give a fillip to Indian languages, All India Radio will broadcast its first-ever news magazine program in Sanskrit on Saturday, July 4. The program titled, "Sanskrit Saptahiki" will be of 20 minutes duration and can be heard on All India Radio FM News Channel, 100.1 MHz frequency every Saturday with a repeat broadcast on Sundays," said a press release from Prasar Bharati.

It said that the weekly program will have elements from the prominent developments of the week, news from the world of Sanskrit, explaining the humane values enshrined in Sanskrit literature, philosophy, history, art, culture and tradition. It will give voices to the children and youth and their feelings about the great Indian tradition and culture.

"Its components are Sukti, Prasang, Saptahiki, Sanskrit Darshan, Gyan Vigyan, Bal Vallari, Ek Bharat -Shreshtha Bharat & Anvikshiki to feature in the News Magazine. Under the Sukti, a quote from Sanskrit literature in the form of a Shloka will be explained. Prasang will tell the story of the week from the field of Art, culture, tradition, history and epics like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Geeta, Upnishads, Vedas etc. Interview with a leading light in Sanskrit will be a key element under Gyan-Vigyan. The Bal Vallary segment will have poetry or storytelling by children and youngsters in Sanskrit to popularize the language," the press release said.

It further said, "An interesting feature is the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat wherein five commonly used words will be translated from Sanskrit to Hindi and another Indian language every week. First edition has it in Hindi, Sanskrit and Marathi."

"The closing segment, Anvikshiki takes a look at the major historical event of the week with the focus on India's rich culture and tradition. All in all, a treat for the Sanskrit lovers across the country," it added. (ANI)

