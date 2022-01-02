All India Radio to double broadcast duration in 6 neighbourhood languages from Jan 3

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The External Services Division of All India Radio (AIR) will expand its transmission in six neighbourhood languages including Dari, Pashto, Baluchi, Mandarin Chinese, Nepali, and Tibetan from Monday.

According to a statement issued by the AIR, the broadcast duration in each of these six languages has been doubled from the existing 1 to 1.5 hours per day to 3 hours per day.

"The External Services Division of All India Radio is expanding its transmission in six neighbourhood languages from 3rd January, 2022. The broadcast services in these six languages would henceforth be available every day for one and a half hours each in the morning and in the evening," read an official AIR statement.



The AIR has also informed that the timings of Burmese Service would change from 8:15 am - 9:15 am to 8:45 am - 9:45 am.

In keeping with its mandate of reaching out to the regions across the globe, the External Services Division of AIR currently broadcasts in 17 languages every day. The languages include French, Mandarin Chinese, Tibetan, Sindhi, Indonesian, Nepali, Urdu, Baluchi, Dari, Pashto, Arabic, Persian, Tibetan, Swahili, Punjabi, Saraiki, and Bengali. (ANI)

