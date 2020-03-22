All industrial establishments, commercial institutions to remain closed in Gautam Budh Nagar till March 22

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): All industrial establishments, commercial institutions, business institutions, companies and restaurants have been closed in the district till March 22 in the wake of coronavirus spread in the country, said District Magistrate BN Singh.

The order issued by Gautam Budh Nagar administration read, "All industrial establishments, commercial institutions, business institutions, companies and restaurants in the district will remain closed till March 22."

However, Hospitals, Medical stores, Path labs, and other essential services remain exempt from the order. (ANI)

