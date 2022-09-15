"All judges are on the same page": CJI Lalit refutes rift among judges

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit refuted any rift among judges of the Supreme Court in relation to the new listing system of cases on Thursday, and said that "all judges are on the same page".

"We have taken a new way of listing. What has been reported is not the correct state of affairs. All Judges are completely on the same page," CJI Lalit said in the felicitation function organised for him by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The CJI elaborated that the new listing system was a work in progress that has shown promise by disposing of 5200 cases since its introduction.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul remarked that the new listing system does not give adequate time to take up matters fixed for hearing. The bench, also comprising Justice Abhay Oka, said that many cases cannot be taken up as there are a number of matters within the span of the 'Afternoon' session.

"The new listing system is not giving adequate time to take up matters fixed for hearing like the present case as there are a number of matters within the span of 'Afternoon' session," the order passed by the bench of Justice Kaul had said.

CJI Lalit, while addressing the gathering said that till yesterday, the apex court could dispose of 5200 matters as against filing of 1135 cases.

"As a result of change over, there have been certain instances where matters were listed on the 11th hour. Difficult for judges, indebted to them for discharging everything with a smiling face. That's how we were able to dispose of 5200," he said.

We have been able to reduce the arrears by 4000, CJI said terming it a good beginning. "So many matters were pending and had become infructuous. So we had to dispose of them and the results are before you," CJI added.

After assuming the office of CJI, one of the first changes introduced by CJI Lalit was regarding the hearing of cases in the top court on non-miscellaneous days (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays). As per this, on non-miscellaneous days, the apex court currently hears regular matters in the morning session (10.30 am to 1 pm) and miscellaneous and after notice matters in the afternoon session (2 pm to 4 pm).

Earlier, the norm was to take up miscellaneous matters first and then proceed to the regular hearing.

CJI also said that it was always his dream to become a judge of the Supreme Court.

"It's a privilege to be a lawyer. Everything I am today is a because of this legal profession. I can't consider myself to be anything other than this profession. Being a member of this bar association was a matter of privilege," CJI further said.

Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal also attending the felicitation ceremony said that he was happy to have a CJI of "unquestionable integrity and calm" who doesn't raise his voice whatever may be the provocation.

"We are all happy that one among us, who is a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, is holding the highest judicial office in the country. Only a few among us have had the privilege of being directly elevated to the bench of the Supreme Court of India. We are additionally happy that we are having a Chief Justice of India of unquestionable integrity," AG said.

"If the last two and half weeks of Justice Lalit's tenure have shown us anything it is that he is committed to planting a seed of lasting change and that his tenure offers a great future for this institution," AG further said. (ANI)