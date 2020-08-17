Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Haryana Assembly Speaker GC Gupta said on Monday that all members and staff have to carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app for assembly session beginning from August 26.
Addressing a press conference, he said even police officers entering the assembly premises will have to carry the negative test report of COVID-19.
"All members and staff of the assembly have to carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app. Social distancing norms will be followed while allotment of seats to the members," he said. (ANI)
All members, staff have to carry negative COVID-19 test report: Haryana Assembly Speaker
ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:25 IST
Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Haryana Assembly Speaker GC Gupta said on Monday that all members and staff have to carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app for assembly session beginning from August 26.