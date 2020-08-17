GC Gupta, Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly speaking at a press conference on Monday.
All members, staff have to carry negative COVID-19 test report: Haryana Assembly Speaker

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:25 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Haryana Assembly Speaker GC Gupta said on Monday that all members and staff have to carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app for assembly session beginning from August 26.
Addressing a press conference, he said even police officers entering the assembly premises will have to carry the negative test report of COVID-19.
"All members and staff of the assembly have to carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app. Social distancing norms will be followed while allotment of seats to the members," he said. (ANI)

