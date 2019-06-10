Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the interactive session with Secretaries of Central ministries at his residence in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the interactive session with Secretaries of Central ministries at his residence in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI

All ministries must focus on steps to improve ease of living: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:27 IST

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with all Central government Secretaries at his residence here and stressed the need for focussing on steps to improve the ease of living.
"The mandate (of 2019 elections) reflects the will and aspirations of the people to change the status quo, and seek a better life for themselves," an official statement quoted Prime Minister Modi, as saying.
Prime Minister Modi said that India's progress in 'Ease of Doing Business' should reflect in greater facilitation for small businesses and entrepreneurs. He said that each ministry of the government should focus on 'Ease of Living'.
He said the Indian voter has outlined a vision for the next five years, and "this is now an opportunity before us." "The huge expectations of the people should not be viewed as a challenge, but an opportunity," he said.
Prime Minister Modi also recalled his first interaction with the Secretaries in June 2014. He said the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections have been marked by the pro-incumbency wave, for which the credit must go to the entire team of officials, which worked hard, conceived schemes, and delivered excellent results on the ground, over the last five years.
Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, Defence Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for North East Jitendra Singh were also present on the occasion.
Talking about India's demographic dividend, Modi said: "It is essential that the demographics be utilised efficiently. Every department of the Central government and every district of each State have a role to play in making India a five trillion dollar economy."
He touched upon the importance of the 'Make in India' initiative, and the need to make tangible progress towards this end. He said that water, fisheries, and animal husbandry, will also be important areas for the government.
The Prime Minister said to have seen that Secretaries have a vision, commitment, and energy to take the country forward. He said he is proud of the team. He urged everyone to use technology to improve outcome and efficiency in each department.
He said that all departments must seek to leverage the upcoming milestone of 75 years of independence, which can inspire people to make a contribution to the betterment of the country. He urged everyone to hit the ground running and fulfill the aspirations of the people.
Initiating the interaction, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha recalled how the Prime Minister has interacted directly with all officers up to the level of Director and Deputy Secretary during his first tenure.
According to the statement, Sinha mentioned two important tasks which would be placed before the Sectoral Groups of Secretaries: A five-year plan document for each ministry, with well-defined targets and milestones, and a significant impactful decision in each ministry, for which approvals will be taken within 100 days.
During the interaction, various Secretaries shared their vision and ideas on subjects such as administrative decision-making, agriculture, rural development, and Panchayati Raj, IT initiatives, education reform, healthcare, industrial policy, economic growth, skill development, and so on, said the statement. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:48 IST

Kathua rape-murder case: Convict Sanji Ram's family demands CBI inquiry

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): The family of convicted mastermind Sanji Ram on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua, claiming that he has been "falsely" convicted.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:35 IST

Harsh Vardhan congratulates 'Andhra Governor' Swaraj; later deletes tweet

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday congratulated BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:32 IST

Petroleum minister Pradhan discusses crude oil price volatility...

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that he discussed with the United States Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, crude oil price volatility and its impact on the Indian consumer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:32 IST

J-K: Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): A Jawan of the 4 Grenadiers was on Monday killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:25 IST

At first Cabinet meeting, Jagan warns ministers against...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday chaired the first meeting of the state Cabinet and warned his colleagues against indulging in corrupt activities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:21 IST

Payal Tadvi Suicide: Court directs proceedings to be videographed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): A Mumbai court invoked Article 15 of the Constitution and directed in-camera proceeding of the suicide case of 26-year-old doctor, Payal Tadvi, the lawyer of the deceased said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:19 IST

UP: Transgenders beaten with lathis by police in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Police lathicharged a group of transgenders after they allegedly created ruckus inside Lalkurti police station here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:02 IST

12 senior I-T officers asked to compulsorily retire

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): As many as 12 senior officers including Joint Commissioners and Commissioners of Income Tax department have been given compulsory retirement under Rule 56 by Finance Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:52 IST

Venkateswarlu appointed as Chief Secretary to Tripura govt

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 10 (ANI): U Venkateswarlu, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor of Tripura, Kaptan Singh Solanki, was on Monday appointed as the Chief Secretary to the state government.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:40 IST

Expansion of Kumaraswamy's ministry postponed to Friday due to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): Expansion of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy led Council of Ministers has been postponed to Friday following the demise of veteran actor and screenwriter Girish Karnad on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:26 IST

Missing AN-32 aircraft search enters day 8; hunt intensified

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): Aerial search and rescue operations were intensified to locate the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force with 13 personal people on board, which went missing after take-off from Assam's Jorhat airbase on June 3, as the hunt entered its eighth day on Monday, the IAF s

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:23 IST

Delhi HC allows Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad for medical treatment

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Rajiv Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in money laundering case relating to AgustaWestland deal, to travel abroad for medical treatment, but with certain conditions.

Read More
iocl