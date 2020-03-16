All monuments, museums under ASI to remain closed till March 31: Prahlad Patel

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, all national monuments and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will remain closed till March 31, said Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday.

"All the national monuments and museums under ASI will remain closed till March 31," Patel told ANI.

A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said earlier today.

The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

