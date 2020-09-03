All MPs attending Monsoon Session to undergo COVID-19 test every 5th day: K'taka Min

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): All the MPs will be tested for COVID-19 on every fifth day during the Monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly and Council, starting from September 21, said Karnataka Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation JC Madhuswamyb on Thursday.

"A transparent partition has also been installed between the seats of the members," he added.

On August 20, Madhuswamy had announced that Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Sessions will be held between September 21 and 30, and added that the government will answer all the queries raised by the opposition parties.

"Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions will be held between 21-30 September 2020. Opposition parties are ready to attack the state government over the issues of the APMC Amendment Act and Land Reform Amendment Act," he had said. (ANI)

