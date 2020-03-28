All Odisha Assembly staff quarantined after an employee contacted COVID-19 positive patient

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The entire staff of the state Assembly have been quarantined and the Assembly building is being sanitized after an employee at Odisha Legislative Assembly was found to have contacted a COVID-19 positive person.

"After an employee at Odisha Legislative Assembly was found to have contacted a COVID-19 positive person, the entire staff of the Assembly have been quarantined & Assembly building is being sanitized," SN Patra, Odisha Assembly Speaker said.

"The Assembly session that is scheduled to start from 30th March will be shifted to Loka Seva Bhawan. I request all political parties to attend the session with 1/3rd of their MLAs," he said.

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)

