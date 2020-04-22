All offices, establishments to remain closed in and around Howrah Municipal Corporation area

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): All offices and establishments will remain closed in and around the Howrah Municipal Corporation area till further orders in the view of coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal government said on Tuesday.

The decision came after cases were reported from municipal jurisdiction and it was decided that the area needs an urgent requirement of extra vigil and precautions.

"No central government, state government or private offices or establishments will open until further orders in the identified, affected and susceptible areas which are in and around the Howrah Municipal Corporation area," the government said in an order.

Any violation of the order will be taken seriously and necessary action will be taken as per extant rule, it added. (ANI)

