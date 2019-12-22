All our TV channels in Tamil Nadu fully operational: Zee Entertainment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Sunday said that all its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators.

The clarification came after the company received several complaints from consumers that their cable operators removed the 'Zee bouquet' from their channel packs, without communication or reason.

"Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) wishes to clarify that all of its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators, including Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, SCV and VK Digital. The channels are also available across all leading DTH operators, namely, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV, d2h, and Sun Direct," the company said in a statement.

ZEEL also said that there has been no change in the consumer price of the individual channels or the channel packs whatsoever.

"Zee Prime Tamil SD pack, competitively priced at Rs 10 only, is the best value pack in Tamil Nadu market when compared to other similar bouquets available in the same market," the company said.

"ZEEL has issued all the required communications to its esteemed viewers informing and urging them to approach their respective cable operators with a request to reactivate the channels, for which they have already paid Rs 10, as part of their monthly subscription," ZEEL said.

"This communication is purely issued in the interest of all our viewers since ZEEL has received several complaints and requests through emails and social media platforms, wherein the consumers have mentioned that their cable operators have removed the ZEE Bouquet from their channel packs, without any communication or reason," the company added in the statement.

"Hence, the viewers have expressed their disappointment for not being able to view their favourite ZEE channels, despite having paid for the same," it further said.

The company also said that ZEE's entire South Pack which includes Zee Tamil had been "illegally blacked out" by three major operators -- Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, SCV and VK Digital.

"The above was done to arm-twist broadcasters like ZEE on the price points front, at the cost of consumers' entertainment, which they have already paid for. Unless the consumer rejects the channel or the broadcaster discontinues the channel, the operator is responsible for delivering the channel to the consumer, which is not happening in this case," said the ZEEL.

It added, "The consumers are also misled by stating that -- ZEE has increased the cost of the channel - which is not true. The channel is discontinued by the broadcaster which is also not true." (ANI)

