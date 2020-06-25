All parties barring BJP to ask Centre to withdraw farm ordinances

Chandigarh [India], June 25 (ANI): All major political parties of Punjab, apart from BJP, on Wednesday decided to appeal to the Centre to withdraw three 'anti-farmer' ordinances and not to tinker with the MSP regime.

The resolution read, "A delegation of representatives of all political parties led by the State Chief Minister would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Agriculture Minister to convey their strong reservations on these anti-farmer legislations and urge them to immediately withdraw these in the public interest."

It further stated that that agriculture and markets are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and the present ordinances are against the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution.

However, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the party would like a legal opinion before terming the ordinances as against the spirit of cooperative federalism.

"The Centre has no right to interfere in the matter of agriculture," said Singh.

He urged all parties to stand with his government on this issue in the interest of the state and its people, particularly the farmers.

Dubbing the ordinances as 'dangerous', the Chief Minister pointed out that the Shanta Kumar committee report had recommended the gradual withdrawal of MSP and dismantling of FCI.

The ordinances, which are also on the lines of the committee report, are steps in the same direction, he warned, adding that this would lead to an unprecedented crisis for Punjab, which is dependent on agriculture. (ANI)