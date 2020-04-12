All parties with PM Modi in fight against COVID-19: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that all political parties stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combatting the novel coronavirus, which has claimed over 270 lives in the country so far.

"In the near future, whatever programme is announced by Prime Minister Modi, along with the people of Assam, all political parties will stand with the PM to defeat COVID-19," said Chief Minister Sonowal.

Chief Minister Sonowal on Sunday chaired an all-party meeting over the COVID-19 situation in the State, which has as of now, reported 29 cases of coronavirus including one death.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

