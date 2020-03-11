All party meet to ensure Rajya Sabha functions smoothly

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The deputy chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday chaired an all-party meeting to ensure that the upper house that has been witnessing frequent adjournments will function smoothly on Thursday.

After more than a week of protest by the Opposition in both the Houses, the government decided to debate the Delhi violence and the Speaker set the date for the same.

The BJP has issued a whip to its members to remain in the House during the important discussion.

While the Lok Sabha today is debating on the Delhi violence, the Rajya Sabha is set to debate on the Delhi violence on Thursday.

The meeting of leaders from various parties went on for more than an hour and amid discussions on how to run the House smoothly and without provocation from any side.

According to a senior leader who was part of the meeting, a unanimous decision was taken to not raise sloganeering or showing any placards once the House sits in order.

A senior leader informed that the debate would start once the ordinances are taken up. "That is probably post-lunch. However, if we have time then the debate can be initiated early as well. If debate finished off in time which we believe will, then we can take up a pending bill of Sanskrit University by the end of the day," stated the senior leader.

"After March 11, no protests are what we all agreed upon. There are two Ordinances which may be brought in ahead of Delhi violence debate, " stated another senior leader.

The meeting also assumes significance as despite the demand for the debate on Delhi violence will be met by the House and there has been continuous protest on various issues since the session began after the break.

Sources said that though in the meeting everyone agreed to respect the unanimous decisions taken, it is only when proceedings will begin that will show whether the decisions were abided by.

The move to reach out to the Opposition is also being seen as an attempt by the BJP to get them on board for the important legislative work that is pending in the Parliament. (ANI)